Neo-Nazi funeral in east Germany draws hundreds of mourners

Jordanian lawmakers on Monday seek to expel the Israeli ambassador from the kingdom in response to “ongoing Israel aggression” at holy sites in Jerusalem.

Amman is the official custodian of Jerusalem’s holy Muslim sites and the parliamentary session followed an Israeli court ruling on the Temple Mount compound, which houses the Al-Aqsa mosque.

“The parliament recommended the government recall the Jordanian ambassador from Israel and expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression at holy sites in occupied Jerusalem,” reports the official Petra news agency.

Lawmakers also call on the government to address the UN Security Council about “stopping Israeli violations and protecting the Palestinian people.”

Jordan is the only Arab country apart from Egypt to have a peace deal with Israel. But the treaty is overwhelmingly opposed by Jordanians, more than half of whom are of Palestinian origin.

