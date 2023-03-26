Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Netanyahu and Deri in favor of halting overhaul legislation — report

27 March 2023, 2:32 am Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, with Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 15, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri are in favor of halting the advancement of the judicial overhaul legislation.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party has said it will support any decision made by Netanyahu.

Justice Minister Levin and his close allies, and National Security Minister Ben Gvir are still in favor of pushing forward with the legislation, the unsourced report says.

