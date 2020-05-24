Netanyahu at cabinet meeting: Government represents ‘all of the people of Israel’

Opening the first working cabinet meeting of the new government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Jerusalem Day, which was celebrated in Israel on Thursday and Friday, “received extra meaning” with US President Donald Trump’s “historic recognition of Jeruaslem as our eternal capital.”

Referring to the new unity government formed by his Likud party and Blue and White, Netanyahu says that “the government represents all of the people of Israel.”

He says the first two decisions of the new cabinet will be to form the security cabinet and a new “corona cabinet.”

“We have fought this virus and fought it well but we still have a lot to do,” he says.