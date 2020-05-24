The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu at cabinet meeting: Government represents ‘all of the people of Israel’
Opening the first working cabinet meeting of the new government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Jerusalem Day, which was celebrated in Israel on Thursday and Friday, “received extra meaning” with US President Donald Trump’s “historic recognition of Jeruaslem as our eternal capital.”
Referring to the new unity government formed by his Likud party and Blue and White, Netanyahu says that “the government represents all of the people of Israel.”
He says the first two decisions of the new cabinet will be to form the security cabinet and a new “corona cabinet.”
“We have fought this virus and fought it well but we still have a lot to do,” he says.
Creation of new ministries, office for Gantz dropped from cabinet meeting agenda
The first cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government will not discuss the founding of new ministries or a new office for defense minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz, Channel 12 news reports.
The meeting is to be held hours before Netanyahu is set to make history by becoming Israel’s first sitting prime minister on trial when he is scheduled to appear at the Jerusalem District Court for a plea hearing at which he will hear the charges read out against him: bribery, fraud and breach of trust in one case, and fraud and breach of trust in two others.
The cabinet meeting comes less than a week after the new government — with a record-breaking 34 ministers — was sworn in, ending over a year of political deadlock and sealing a coalition agreement between Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party.
Knesset speaker Levin: Opening of PM’s trial ‘low point for the Israeli legal system’
Newly appointed Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin tears into law enforcement and the judiciary over the corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to start this afternoon.
“The day of the opening of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial will be remembered as one of the low points of the Israeli legal system,” Levin of Likud said in a statement.
“The charges against the prime minister are unprecedented in Western democracies. Their place, if at all, was in the ethical and non-criminal sphere, and not for the world’s top jurists,” he writes. “The State of Israel needs a fair, equitable and non-selective law enforcement system. Therefore, the trial that opens today is not just Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, it is a trial of the future of Israeli democracy and the future of its law enforcement system.”
“I, like millions of Israeli citizens, stand with the prime minister today. Next to the truth. Alongside justice,” he concludes.
Bringing back coronavirus supplies, El Al plane land in Turkey for first time in 10 years
An El Al plane lands in Turkey for the first time in 10 years as part of an operation to bring medical supplies to Israel.
The aircraft, a Dreamliner converted into a cargo plane, will deliver Turkish-made medical supplies from Istanbul to Israel as part of several flights planned over the next few days.
Lapid slams ministers planning to join protest outside PM’s trial
Opposition leader Yair Lapid slams the announcement by a number of Knesset members and ministers from the Likud party that they will join a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial set to open this afternoon at the Jerusalem District Court.
“Ministers joining Netanyahu at court, including ministers responsible for law enforcement, is a national disgrace that will never be forgotten. This is the real coup attempt,” Lapid writes on Twitter.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as several Likud MKs, have said they will attend.
The trial opens at 3 p.m.
South Korea reports 25 new virus cases as small outbreaks continue
South Korea reports 25 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, amid a continuation of small-scale outbreaks in the country.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures take the country’s total to 11,190 with 266 deaths. The agency says 10,213 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine.
It says 17 of the 25 new patients were locally infected while the rest eight came from overseas.
South Korea eased much of its strict social distancing rules in early May before it saw a sudden uptick in the number of cases associated with nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon entertainment district. Health authorities say they’ve confirmed a total of 225 cases linked to Itaewon cubs as of Sunday noon.
— AP
Iranian fuel shipment reaches Venezuelan waters
The first of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel and oil products entered Venezuelan waters on Saturday, a Venezuelan government official says.
“The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami writes on Twitter after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune.
The fleet is carrying about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline according to media reports, and arrives amid tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and Iran.
Venezuela had said its navy and air force would escort the tankers after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
— AFP
Rivlin welcomes release of Israeli jailed in Peru over suspected drug smuggling
President Reuven Rivlin welcomes the release to house arrest of Hodaya Monsonego, arrested approximately nine months ago in Lima for her alleged involvement in an attempt to smuggle a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Israel.
“Thank you to the Peruvian authorities for their response to my request regarding Hodaya Monsonego. I hope this is a step towards her full release soon,” Rivlin says in a tweet.
In February Rivlin wrote a letter to the president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, asking him to grant clemency to Monsonego, who suffers from “medical issues and has been diagnosed with limited cognitive ability” which impairs her judgment, according to a statement sent out by the president’s office. Rivlin stressed that the young woman has no previous criminal record and that it is “reasonable to believe that her unique condition…led her to be involved in the alleged matter unintentionally.”
Israeli jailed in Peru over suspected drug smuggling released to house arrest
An Israeli woman jailed in Peru over allegations of attempted drug smuggling is released to house arrest.
The Ynet news site reports that Hodaya Monsonego has been transferred to the home of a member of Lima’s Jewish community.
Monsonego, 24, was arrested approximately nine months ago in Lima for her alleged involvement in an attempt to smuggle a large amount of cocaine from Peru to Israel.
In a report aired February on Channel 12, her family said that Monsonego is mentally impaired and that she was likely exploited by a friend and the friend’s relative, who, according to the report, was the mastermind of the operation.
As heatwave breaks, masks again required in public, at school
Masks are now again required to be worn by students in schools and by all Israelis outdoors.
The Health Ministry had lifted the requirement last week due to the severe heat wave affecting the country.
comments