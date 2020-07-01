Netanyahu backs ally Miki Zohar for chair of Likud’s global branch

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he supports the candidacy of coalition chairman Miki Zohar for the chairmanship of World Likud, the party’s global wing.

The election for a new chair will be held on July 12.

In a missive to Likud members, Netanyahu says Zohar’s election would “greatly strengthen the Likud movement in Zionist institutes.”

Zohar thanks the prime minister, tweeting he wished to lead World Likud in addition to his work in the coalition, and to “work from there as well for the people of Israel and the Likud movement in Israel and the Diaspora.”

The outgoing World Likud chair is Yaakov Hagoel, who has served in the post since 2015.