Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Netanyahu, other officials summoned to give testimony in inquiry over submarine affair

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 12:14 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exits a submarine during a visit to the military port of Haifa on November 17, 2009. (GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exits a submarine during a visit to the military port of Haifa on November 17, 2009. (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other former senior officials are summoned to give testimony to the state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair.

In January this year, the commission issued its findings, which found “systemic failings” in Israel’s acquisition of naval vessels under a previous Netanyahu-led government. It also determined that the sale of naval vessels to Egypt by Germany with Israel’s approval endangered national security.

The testimony will be given behind closed doors and will provide five individuals issued with warnings over the affair in 2024, including Netanyahu, the opportunity to defend themselves against the possibility of being found responsible for failings in the scandal.

The other former officials issued with warnings and who were summoned today to give testimony by the commission are former Mossad director Yossi Cohen, former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe Yaalon, former navy commander Ram Rothberg, and former National Security Council official Avner Simchoni.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel, and former president Reuven Rivlin have also been summoned to give testimony, though they are not suspects in the case, among others.

In 2024, the state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair headed by retired Supreme Court president Asher Grunis issued warnings to Netanyahu, Yaalon, Cohen, Rothberg, and Simchoni that they could be negatively impacted by the findings of the commission.

Personal responsibility for the failings will only be attributed by the commission after those issued with warnings have had a chance to defend themselves.

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