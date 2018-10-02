Netanyahu tells woman jailed in Russia he’s trying to bust her out

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a letter to jailed Israeli-American backpacker Naama Issachar, promising to work on gaining her freedom soon.

Issachar is serving a 7.5 years sentence in Russia on drug smuggling charges that some Israeli officials have said are trumped up.

“Our nation has always been characterized by its heritage of mutual support — we don’t leave someone behind to their fate, and that’s how it is in your case as well,” he wrote her, according to a copy distributed by his office.

“The State of Israel is investing unending efforts to bring about your freedom … we are all united in the expectation to see you soon.”

Issachar received the letter Sunday night, according to Netanyahu’s office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to visit Israel next week, raising hopes among some of a goodwill gesture of diplomatic breakthrough in her case.

On Friday, Israel released two Syrian prisoners in what was seen as a goodwill gesture toward Putin.