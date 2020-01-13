Lawmakers approve rules change setting stage for Netanyahu immunity fight

Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) urges committee members to take the debate seriously, with a minimum of grandstanding and delays.

“I expect members of Knesset not to try to delay the discussions, not to try to sabotage a substantive, productive and fair discussion on the issue of immunity,” he says.

One Likud MK, Shlomo Karai, is unimpressed by the call.

He declares: “This vote is shameful. It should never have happened. Blue and White is going to be remembered as allies of [Arab lawmakers Ayman] Odeh and [Ahmad] Tibi. You’re all ‘Just not Bibi.'”

The effect is somewhat diminished by his repeated pauses and embarrassed smiling as other lawmakers chuckle at his grandstanding.

But the cameras are rolling, and he presses on.

“Voters will punish this alliance. This is a circus,” he says.