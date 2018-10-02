Poll: Blue and White widens lead, but political deadlock would remain

A Channel 12 survey shows Blue and White widening its lead over Likud, with 34 seats compared to 31.

It has the Joint List picking up 13 seats, followed by the new Labor-Meretz alliance with nine seats. Shas follows with eight seats, United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beytenu are projected to win seven apiece, and the New Right picks up six seats, while an alliance of other right-wing parties, including Otzma Yehudit, wins five.

Though New Right has announced it will run independently, the survey also tests how it would fare as a joint list with the other small religious parties to the right of Likud. It shows it winning 10 seats, compared to 11 when running alone, with the extra seat going to Likud.

The survey has Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz tied on suitability to be premier, at 39%.

The projection does not considerably shake up the right-wing (57) and left-wing blocs (43), signaling the prospect of further deadlock with Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman remaining kingmaker.

According to these results, notes Channel 12 analyst Amit Segal, Israel could be headed to a fourth round of elections.