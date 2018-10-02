Iraq in talks to buy S-300 air defense system from Russia

Iraq is in negotiations with Russia to purchase the advanced S-300 air defense system, Baghdad’s ambassador to Iran said Monday, according to reports in Arab and Russian media.

An Iraqi lawmaker said over the weekend that talks were underway for the more expensive S-400 system, according to Sputnik, but it is possible that cash-strapped Iraq is opting for the value option.

Iraq has previously balked at purchasing the system, fearing US sanctions. However, Baghdad has begun to push away from Washington since a drone strike in the capital killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Russian defense official Igor Kurushchenko has cited the strike and resultant retaliatory attack, also on Iraqi soil, as a reason why Baghdad should purchase a Russian air defense system, according to UAE-based The National.

“Iraq must be able to protect itself from missiles fired from the US and Iran,” he says.

Israel has lobbied for Russia to not sell the system to other countries in the region , expressing fears it could hamper Israeli air superiority and its missiles could be used against Israel.