Likud lawmaker says Blue and White ‘hijacking’ Knesset

Likud faction chair MK Miki Zohar again storms out of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, this time claiming that the rival Blue and White party has “hijacked the Knesset” and vowing the challenge the meeting, which he says is illegitimate, in the High Court.

“Today, 61 MKs have hijacked the Knesset during the election recess. You do as you please with the majority of the Knesset that has lost public trust,” he says.

“We will not take part in any debate or any vote. We are giving you the keys to the Knesset.”

The Arrangements Committee is meeting to form a House Committee to debate and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request in the coming weeks, perhaps even days. Likud has opposed the move, as Netanyahu hopes to delay a decision on immunity until after the March 2 election.

— Raoul Wootliff