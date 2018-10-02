Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”

Hadid, who lives in Manhattan, turns heads as part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the case.

Hadid, 27, discloses that she has met Weinstein and actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness, but says that she could remain impartial. She is asked to return Thursday for additional questioning.

Surrounded by photographers as she leaves the courthouse, Hadid says: “I’m not allowed to talk about jury duty. I’m sorry.”

Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006.

The former studio boss behind such Oscar winners as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” has said any sexual activity was consensual.

