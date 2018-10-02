Controversial Tiberias mayor removed from office

Likud Minister Ze’ev Elkin announces he’ll oust controversial Tiberias mayor Ron Cobi from office.

This comes after Cobi failed repeatedly to pass a municipal budget since taking office after the October 2018 elections.

Dubbed the “Donald Trump of the north” by Israeli media over his combative style, Cobi swept into local office in the fall of 2018 on a campaign that focused on the growing ultra-Orthodox community and its influence in the city, highlighted in a series of frequently foul-mouthed and menacing Facebook live videos.

He quickly went on to become the bête noire of the Haredi community after launching free bus lines on Saturdays in the city and expanding entertainment and commercial enterprises permitted to open on the Jewish day of rest, while pledging to restrict housing projects for ultra-Orthodox residents.

In March, Union of Right-Wing Parties’ Bezalel Smotrich accused Cobi of anti-Semitism.

The decision on Monday is noted by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

He says, “The most important thing right now is to bring the city of Tiberias back on track and rehabilitate it so that its citizens aren’t hurt.”

Government representatives are called in to the Tiberias municipality to fill in until new local elections are held.