Germany: Iranians must be allowed ‘to protest freely’

BERLIN, Germany — The Iranian people must be allowed to “protest peacefully and freely” after authorities there admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane, Berlin says.

Iranians have the right to take to the streets to express their “grief and also their anger” after the plane disaster, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr says. “The Iranian people must have the opportunity to protest peacefully and freely, and to express their opinions,” Adebahr tells reporters at a regular government press conference.

“We are convinced this has to happen in a peaceful, free and unhindered way.”

Protests erupted at the weekend after the Iranian armed forces admitted to causing last week’s air disaster that killed all 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger jet.

— AFP