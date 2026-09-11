Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Yemeni forces withdraw from strategic island in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – sources

By Reuters Today, 11:37 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yemeni government forces withdrew from the island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, two government sources tell Reuters.

Control of the island and the port city of Dhubab, which sits directly across from it and which the sources said the Houthis entered earlier today, is key to gaining hold of the strait.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.