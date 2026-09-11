Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Yemeni forces withdraw from strategic island in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – sources
Yemeni government forces withdrew from the island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, two government sources tell Reuters.
Control of the island and the port city of Dhubab, which sits directly across from it and which the sources said the Houthis entered earlier today, is key to gaining hold of the strait.
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