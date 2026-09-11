Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

US diesel prices soar past $6 a gallon

By AP Today, 11:55 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Gas prices for regular and diesel fuel are displayed at a BP gas station, in Mundelein, Illinois, April 15, 2026. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)
Gas prices for regular and diesel fuel are displayed at a BP gas station, in Mundelein, Illinois, April 15, 2026. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Diesel prices in the US hit yet another record today, soaring past $6 a gallon on average as Washington’s war with Iran disrupts the world’s flow of fuel.

The national average of $6.05 is up from $5.85 last week and $3.70 from this time last year, according to motor club AAA.

Higher diesel prices mean more expensive transportation for a long list of everyday goods. That’s because diesel is used for many freight and delivery networks. And some businesses have already passed along steeper costs to consumers in the form of added fees on online orders and packages in the mail.

Shoppers may feel more and more sticker shock, particularly in the grocery aisle. Perishable foods, like meat and produce, face the most immediate strain of expensive diesel because they need to be hauled in and restocked frequently, or may be harvested using farm equipment powered by the fuel.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.