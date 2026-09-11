US diesel prices soar past $6 a gallon

Diesel prices in the US hit yet another record today, soaring past $6 a gallon on average as Washington’s war with Iran disrupts the world’s flow of fuel.

The national average of $6.05 is up from $5.85 last week and $3.70 from this time last year, according to motor club AAA.

Higher diesel prices mean more expensive transportation for a long list of everyday goods. That’s because diesel is used for many freight and delivery networks. And some businesses have already passed along steeper costs to consumers in the form of added fees on online orders and packages in the mail.

Shoppers may feel more and more sticker shock, particularly in the grocery aisle. Perishable foods, like meat and produce, face the most immediate strain of expensive diesel because they need to be hauled in and restocked frequently, or may be harvested using farm equipment powered by the fuel.