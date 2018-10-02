Netanyahu to huddle with right-wing allies over immunity

Netanyahu will meet with his right-wing and religious political allies on Tuesday to discuss his immunity bid, Channel 12 reports.

Members of the so-called 55-MK bloc supporting Netanyahu will be on the House Committee panel that will debate the prime minister’s request. It remains unclear when the House Committee will be staffed and when the hearing will be held.

The committee will have 30 members “to ensure representation for all factions,” says Arrangements Committee chair Mk Avi Nissenkorn of Blue and White: Eight seats apiece for Blue and White and Likud; three seats for the Joint List; two apiece for Shas, Labor-Gesher, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism; and one seat each for the Democratic Camp, the Jewish Home and the New Right.

That leaves the prime minister outnumbered, with 14 out of 30 votes.