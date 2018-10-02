Lebanon pays outstanding UN dues after stripped of vote

Lebanon’s representative to the UN says on Monday that the crisis-hit country has paid outstanding dues it owes the international body, after it lost voting privileges because it was behind on payments.

“Lebanon paid its dues that were delayed (a) few days… and everything is back to normal,” Amal Mudallali, the country’s ambassador to the UN, says in a post on Twitter.

“Lebanon is not under article 19 anymore,” she adds, referring to a UN provision that allows the body to strip a member state of voting privileges if they have fallen behind on financial contributions.

The UN on Friday said that Lebanon was among seven countries that would lose the right to vote in the General Assembly because of a failure to pay dues. This sparked a social media outcry in Lebanon, with many blasting the government for putting the country in such a position. The small Mediterranean nation is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

