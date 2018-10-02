US sending home 21 Saudi cadets after base shooting deemed terrorism

The United States is removing nearly two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to Saudi Arabia following after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month, Attorney General William Barr says Monday.

Many of the 21 cadets had contact with child pornography and possessed jihadist or anti-American material, Barr says. None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting, which Barr says was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and has been classified as an act of terrorism.

The 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, opened fire at the base in Pensacola, killing three US sailors and injuring eight other people. The Justice Department has been investigating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Officials have said Alshamrani hosted a party before the shooting, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. The gunman had also apparently taken to Twitter before the shooting to criticize US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim, another US official told the AP last month.

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage at a classroom building, was undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where foreign military members routinely receive instruction.

It was not immediately clear on what grounds the students were being removed from the program, though the official says they are not suspected of having played any role in the attack. The precise number of students being removed is also not clear.

— AP