The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Likud MK Karai lashes vote beginning PM’s immunity debate as ‘shameful’
Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) urges committee members to take the debate seriously, with a minimum of grandstanding and delays.
“I expect members of Knesset not to try to delay the discussions, not to try to sabotage a substantive, productive and fair discussion on the issue of immunity,” he says.
One Likud MK, Shlomo Karai, is unimpressed by the call.
He declares: “This vote is shameful. It should never have happened. Blue and White is going to be remembered as allies of [Arab lawmakers Ayman] Odeh and [Ahmad] Tibi. You’re all ‘Just not Bibi.'”
The effect is somewhat diminished by his repeated pauses and embarrassed smiling as other lawmakers chuckle at his grandstanding.
But the cameras are rolling, and he presses on.
“Voters will punish this alliance. This is a circus,” he says.
Blue and White MK says Edelstein okayed launching PM immunity debate
Arrangements Committee chair MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) defends the decision to convene the committee to begin the process of considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request — a process opposed by Likud.
After Likud MK Miki Zohar insisted the meeting was “illegal” because it lacked written approval from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Nissenkorn responds: “We submitted our request to Edelstein last night at 7 p.m., and it was approved by the legal adviser of the committee. I then spoke [to Edelstein] personally at 9 p.m. The committee received permission to convene from the Speaker’s chief of staff at 9:20 p.m., and only after that, at 9:30 p.m., did the invitations to the members go out.”
Edelstein approved, Nissenkorn is insisting.
While he speaks, Zohar interrupts him repeatedly, probably because there are cameras in the room. Nissenkorn orders him removed briefly, and he walks out, saying he wanted to leave in any case, since the meeting itself isn’t legitimate.
Likud MK declares Knesset committee meeting on Netanyahu immunity ‘illegal’
As literally everyone knew it would, the debate in the Knesset Arrangements Committee immediately turns acrimonious and sharply partisan.
Likud MK Miki Zohar, a backer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declares the meeting “illegal” and storms out for a few minutes, then, honor satisfied, returns to the room.
Zohar is wrong. The meeting is legal. But he nevertheless has a point.
An agreement between Likud and Blue and White on December 15 gave Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a veto on committee meetings, in a bid to quiet the parliament and prevent parliamentary activity from interfering with the election campaign.
Blue and White won approval from the Knesset’s legal adviser yesterday to move ahead with a committee debate on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request, and began that process about an hour ago.
There’s nothing illegal about that, but it does break the December 15 agreement with Likud, which is understandably miffed, even those in the party who are not full-throated backers of Netanyahu.
Knesset committee launches Netanyahu’s process
The Knesset Arrangements Committee meets in the parliament to vote on a decision empowering itself to select members for the Knesset House Committee.
It’s a dry procedural vote — technically an overturning of a previous decision of the Arrangements Committee on December 15 reserving that right to the Knesset speaker — but with dramatic consequences.
It means lawmakers can now convene a House Committee to debate and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request in the coming weeks, perhaps even days, long before election day on March 2.
Netanyahu had hoped to avoid an immunity debate, and thus avoid indictment (which must wait until after the Knesset has ruled on immunity), until after the election.
The first debates will now take place before election day, and may influence the election, if only by ensuring that voters can’t ignore the looming corruption indictments during the next few weeks of campaigning.
The Arrangements Committee is chaired by Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn. The party has pushed for the immunity debate to take place as soon as possible, and Nissenkorn is eager to do just that.
