5 Labour MPs throw hat in ring to succeed Corbyn

Five MPs formally enter the race Monday to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month’s disastrous election.

Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who as Brexit spokesman helped shift the party to campaign against leaving the EU, is currently favorite among lawmakers.

But his closest contender, avowed socialist Rebecca Long-Bailey, is tipped to benefit from her closeness to Corbyn and support among left-wing activists when the race opens up to party members.

Who wins will be crucial in determining whether Labour can recover from its worst election result since 1935, and take the fight to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

The next election is not until 2024, but a strong opposition could challenge the Tories as they reshape the British economy and beyond after Brexit.

— AFP