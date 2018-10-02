Trump says killing Soleimani fine because of ‘horrible past’

US President Donald Trump is defending his decision to order the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, which he says is justified because of the Iranian’s “horrible” actions in the past.

Administration claims about an “imminent threat” to four unspecified embassies that predicated the drone strike have come under attack as flimsy. On Sunday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he did not know of any hard evidence about an attack plot.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES.,” he tweets.

However, he adds that “it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”