The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
New Right to run independently in March elections
Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s New Right party announces it will run independently in the upcoming March elections.
In a statement, the party — which failed to clear the electoral threshold in the April 2019 elections, and ran on a joint ticket with other right-wing parties in the September vote — says it’s the only way to ensure a broader right-wing victory.
The party says it will work on siphoning votes from the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu and centrist Blue and White.
Netanyahu to huddle with right-wing allies over immunity
Netanyahu will meet with his right-wing and religious political allies on Tuesday to discuss his immunity bid, Channel 12 reports.
Members of the so-called 55-MK bloc supporting Netanyahu will be on the House Committee panel that will debate the prime minister’s request. It remains unclear when the House Committee will be staffed and when the hearing will be held.
The committee will have 30 members “to ensure representation for all factions,” says Arrangements Committee chair Mk Avi Nissenkorn of Blue and White: Eight seats apiece for Blue and White and Likud; three seats for the Joint List; two apiece for Shas, Labor-Gesher, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism; and one seat each for the Democratic Camp, the Jewish Home and the New Right.
That leaves the prime minister outnumbered, with 14 out of 30 votes.
Lawmakers vote to form House Committee to debate Netanyahu immunity
The Knesset Arrangements Committee votes to form the parliamentary House Committee, which will debate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request.
Sixteen MKs support the move, while five oppose it.
Likud has opposed the move, as Netanyahu hopes to delay a decision on his request for parliamentary immunity until after the March 2 election, when he would hope to have more support in the Knesset.
If Netanyahu’s request is brought to a vote before the elections — and it is not yet clear whether there will be time to do so — the House Committee is expected to reject the prime minister’s bid for immunity from prosecution in the three graft cases for which he has been charged.
The formation of a House Committee still requires a full plenum vote in the Knesset. Arrangements Committee chairman Avi Nissenkorn of Blue and White says he hopes it will be held this week.
‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10 apiece
Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” tops all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917” all trail close behind with 10 nods apiece.
Those four are among the nine films nominated for best picture, in nominations announced Monday to the 92nd Academy Awards. The others are: “Parasite,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Jojo Rabbit” and “Ford v Ferrari.”
While “Joker” was expected to do well Monday, the academy’s overwhelming support for a movie that was far from a critical favorite is unexpected. The film’s nominations include best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and best director for Phillips.
— AP
Controversial Tiberias mayor removed from office
Likud Minister Ze’ev Elkin announces he’ll oust controversial Tiberias mayor Ron Cobi from office.
This comes after Cobi failed repeatedly to pass a municipal budget since taking office after the October 2018 elections.
Dubbed the “Donald Trump of the north” by Israeli media over his combative style, Cobi swept into local office in the fall of 2018 on a campaign that focused on the growing ultra-Orthodox community and its influence in the city, highlighted in a series of frequently foul-mouthed and menacing Facebook live videos.
He quickly went on to become the bête noire of the Haredi community after launching free bus lines on Saturdays in the city and expanding entertainment and commercial enterprises permitted to open on the Jewish day of rest, while pledging to restrict housing projects for ultra-Orthodox residents.
In March, Union of Right-Wing Parties’ Bezalel Smotrich accused Cobi of anti-Semitism.
The decision on Monday is noted by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.
He says, “The most important thing right now is to bring the city of Tiberias back on track and rehabilitate it so that its citizens aren’t hurt.”
Government representatives are called in to the Tiberias municipality to fill in until new local elections are held.
Muslim man convicted of hate crime in France for assaulting Jewish optician
A French judge convicts a Muslim man of a hate crime, after the man last year assaulted a Jewish optician at the victim’s shop while shouting about Allah.
The perpetrator, Sliman Ouaki, on October 4 assaulted the owner of the Optiocal Center shop in Toulon near Marseille while shouting “Allah hu akbar,” Arabic for “Allah is the greatest,” the BNVCA watchdog on anti-Semitism reported last week.
Ouaki targeted the shop owner, who was not named, because he had a mezuzah on the front door, the report said.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was unable to work for two days due to his injuries, the report said.
The Correctional Tribunal of Toulon convicted Ouaki of a physical assault aggravated by racist hatred and sentenced Ouaki to prison. It also imposed on him penalties as compensation for the victim. The report did not specify the penalties. The maximum prison term prescribed in the French penal code for the offense is three years. The maximum fine is nearly $50,000.
BNVCA has often criticized French courts for being too lax on perpetrators of anti-Semitic hate crimes but it lauded the Toulon court for its “firmness and fairness” in the ruling, whose first part was handed down on October 11.
The defendant last month exhausted his right to appeal.
— JTA
Britain summons Iranian ambassador over Tehran envoy arrest
LONDON — Britain summons the Iranian ambassador to protest the detention of London’s envoy to Tehran over the weekend, the government says.
London wants to convey its “strong objections” about the “unacceptable breach” of diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman says.
Ambassador Rob Macaire was arrested on Saturday after a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for 176 people killed when Iran’s armed forces mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane last week. Iranian authorities confirmed his arrest as a foreigner at “an illegal gathering” but said he was released soon after being identified.
Macaire said he went to an event advertised as a vigil and left after five minutes when some people started shouting. He was arrested half an hour later.
“This was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated,” the Downing Street spokesman says, referring to a 1961 international treaty that sets out protections from harassment for foreign diplomats.
“We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian government that this will never happen again. The Foreign Office has summoned the Iranian ambassador today to convey our strong objections.”
Tensions are running high in Iran and across the wider region after the US killing of a top Iranian commander earlier this month and a retaliatory strike on coalition bases in neighboring Iraq.
— AFP
Germany: Iranians must be allowed ‘to protest freely’
BERLIN, Germany — The Iranian people must be allowed to “protest peacefully and freely” after authorities there admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane, Berlin says.
Iranians have the right to take to the streets to express their “grief and also their anger” after the plane disaster, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr says. “The Iranian people must have the opportunity to protest peacefully and freely, and to express their opinions,” Adebahr tells reporters at a regular government press conference.
“We are convinced this has to happen in a peaceful, free and unhindered way.”
Protests erupted at the weekend after the Iranian armed forces admitted to causing last week’s air disaster that killed all 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger jet.
— AFP
Lawmakers set to vote on staffing House Committee to debate PM’s immunity
The Knesset Arrangements Committee has gathered again in the parliament building in Jerusalem to decide on staffing the parliament’s standing committees, especially the Knesset House Committee that will debate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request.
The House Committee “will have 30 members of Knesset,” Arrangements Committee chair MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) says, ensuring representation for all factions.
He calls the committee’s establishment “necessary.”
Likud lawmaker says Blue and White ‘hijacking’ Knesset
Likud faction chair MK Miki Zohar again storms out of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, this time claiming that the rival Blue and White party has “hijacked the Knesset” and vowing the challenge the meeting, which he says is illegitimate, in the High Court.
“Today, 61 MKs have hijacked the Knesset during the election recess. You do as you please with the majority of the Knesset that has lost public trust,” he says.
“We will not take part in any debate or any vote. We are giving you the keys to the Knesset.”
The Arrangements Committee is meeting to form a House Committee to debate and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request in the coming weeks, perhaps even days. Likud has opposed the move, as Netanyahu hopes to delay a decision on immunity until after the March 2 election.
— Raoul Wootliff
US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike
AIN AL-ASAD BASE, Iraq — US troops are clearing rubble and debris today from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.
The Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers (110 miles) west of Baghdad and houses about 1,500 members of the US military and the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
It was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
An Associated Press crew touring the Ain al-Asad base today saw large craters in the ground and damaged military trailers as well as forklifts lifting rubble and loading it onto trucks from a large area the size of a football stadium.
The US said no American soldiers were killed or wounded in the Iranian attack.
— AP
Iranian police ordered to show ‘restraint’ toward protesters
TEHRAN, Iran — Police in Tehran are ordered to show “restraint” at demonstrations that erupted after the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet, the Iranian capital’s police chief says.
“The police treated the people who had gathered with patience and tolerance” in a second night of demonstrations in Tehran on Sunday, says General Hossein Rahimi.
“The police did not shoot at the gatherings at all because a restraint order (had been issued) for police in the capital,” he says in a statement carried by state television.
The Ukraine International Airlines plane bound for Kyiv was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Officials in Iran initially denied Western claims the Boeing 737 was downed by a missile, before acknowledging on Saturday that it had been shot down accidentally.
A gathering by hundreds of students at a Tehran university on Saturday evening to honor the dead turned into an angry demonstration against the authorities before it was dispersed by police. Similar demonstrations were held in the Iranian capital again on Sunday night, according to unverified videos shared on social media, but it was difficult to assess how many people took part.
— AFP
Iran denies ‘cover-up’ over downed airliner
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s government denies a “cover-up” after it took days for the armed forces to admit a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake last week.
The comments come after a second night of demonstrations in Tehran against the authorities over the air disaster, according to videos shared on social media.
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot down shortly after it took off from Tehran before dawn on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board. The Kyiv-bound airliner was brought down hours after Iran had launched a wave of missiles at US troops stationed at Iraqi bases in retaliation for the killing of a top Iranian general.
The Islamic Republic initially denied Western claims based on US intelligence that the passenger plane had been struck by a missile before admitting it on Saturday.
“In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities,” says government spokesman Ali Rabiei. “Some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case,” he says in remarks aired on state television.
“Lying is intentionally and knowingly faking the truth. Lying is covering up. Lying is knowing a fact and not expressing it or twisting the truth.”
Rabiei says all details provided by officials prior to Saturday’s admission had been based on the information available to them at the time: “All of those who expressed opinions on those days, at the peak of America’s psychological war against the Iranian nation… did so based on existing information at the time.”
— AFP
Rivlin shortens prison term of jailed former business tycoon, citing health woes
President Reuven Rivlin shortens the prison term of prominent businessman Nochi Dankner by some four months, allowing him to request early parole on good behavior this month, instead of waiting until May.
The four months’ incarceration will be converted to a suspended sentence.
“The decision was taken in light of Dankner’s current medical situation. These medical circumstances were not brought before the court at the time of sentencing [in 2018] and, according to medical advice, have worsened significantly during his time in prison and require urgent medical intervention,” the president’s office says.
Dankner, the former controlling shareholder of IDB Holding Corp, is serving a three-year sentence for stock manipulation and other offenses.
Danker, once one of the richest men in Israel, was initially set to serve two years in prison, but the Supreme Court in 2018 tacked on another year when he appealed the sentence, citing his role in carrying out millions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent transactions in an attempt to influence the share price of his troubled company.
He had sunk into massive debt with the banks and hit a brick wall trying to raise cash or get further loans.
He began serving his sentence on October 2, 2018.
Dankner’s pardon request also asked Rivlin to expunge his criminal record. The president rejected the request.
— with agencies
Israel to speed up extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia in sex abuse case
Israeli officials are seeking to expedite an extradition hearing for a woman facing dozens of sexual abuse charges in Australia after a psychiatric panel concluded she had lied about suffering from mental illness, the Justice Ministry announces.
The panel’s decision last week that found Malka Leifer fit to stand trial marked a major breakthrough in a years-old case that has strained relations between Israel and Australia and antagonized members of Australia’s Jewish community.
In its announcement, the Justice Ministry said the psychiatric panel had “unanimously and unequivocally” concluded that Leifer had faked mental illness in order to avoid extradition.
“The prosecution believes that the psychiatric panel’s definitive conclusions have removed the obstacles that stood in the way of any significant progress in this case,” the ministry says. “The psychiatric panel’s findings lead to the inevitable conclusion that over the past five years, the court and the mental health system have fallen victim to a fraud perpetrated by Leifer and her supporters.”
Leifer faces 74 counts of sexual assault related to accusations brought forward by three sisters who say they were abused while she was a teacher and principal at the ultra-Orthodox religious school they attended in Melbourne. In 2008, as the allegations surfaced, the Israeli-born Leifer left the school in Australia and returned to Israel.
The repeated delays in the case since have strained relations with Australia, one of Israel’s closest allies. Leaders of Australia’s pro-Israel Jewish community have also expressed frustration.
Those frustrations have been amplified by the alleged involvement in the case of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox health minister, Yaacov Litzman. Israeli police have recommended charges of fraud and breach of trust against him for suspicions that he pressured ministry employees to skew Leifer’s psychiatric evaluations in her favor. Litzman denies wrongdoing.
— AP
Queen Elizabeth to host crisis summit on Prince Harry and Meghan’s future
SANDRINGHAM, England — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is set to hold face-to-face talks today with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — at a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple.
The meeting reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement Wednesday without telling the queen or other senior royals first.
The meeting at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England will also include Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William. It comes after days of intense news coverage, in which supporters of the royal family’s feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift.
William is expected to travel to Sandringham from London and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles has flown back from the Gulf nation of Oman, where he attended a condolence ceremony Sunday following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s baby son Archie, is likely to join the meeting by phone.
Buckingham Palace says “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks.” The goal was to agree on next steps at Monday’s gathering, which follows days of talks among royal courtiers and officials from the UK and Canada. Buckingham Palace stresses, however, that “any decision will take time to be implemented.”
— AP
Unprecedented 1,200 East Jerusalem Palestinians got Israeli citizenship in 2019
Israel granted citizenship to 1,200 Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem last year, an all-time high, government figures show.
The figure is three times the number in 2018.
The number of citizenship requests denied — also roughly 1,200 — was similarly at an unprecedented high last year.
The sharp jump in approvals and rejections is not due to any change in the rate at which Palestinian are requesting the citizenship, the Haaretz daily reports, but in the Israeli government’s expediting of the approval process after a Supreme Court decision last year criticized the inefficiency in the citizenship request system.
East Jerusalem is claimed by Israel, and was annexed in the wake of the 1967 Six Day War, and again declared Israeli in the 1980 Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel. The Israeli declarations are not recognized by the international community.
Israel has moved slowly, however, in granting citizenship to Arabs living in the annexed areas, while the citizenship requests from the Arab residents have remained at a trickle over the Palestinian worry that accepting citizenship amounted to recognizing Israeli annexation.
Jerusalem cult leader arrested for allegedly abusing women, children
A Jerusalem man is under arrest today on suspicion of operating a cult that kept dozens of people under his absolute authority.
Police say he is being investigated for a wide variety of alleged crimes, including sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and theft, all of which took place at the group’s compound in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Geula, at a site listed as the Be’er Miriam girls’ seminary.
The man, in his sixties, was arrested in 2015 on similar charges, but officials were forced to let him go after several women in his group testified in his favor.
The arrests today include the man and eight of the women who live in the compound and were allegedly accomplices in the abuse.
The man is believed to have exercised “absolute control” over some 50 women and an unspecified number of children, some of whom were kept in isolation, police say.
The arrest raid this morning was led by police, but included social workers, experts at cults, medical staff and firefighters and city engineers who began a detailed safety assessment of the dilapidated compound.
Lawmakers approve rules change allowing PM immunity debate to begin
The procedural change allowing the formation of a Knesset House Committee passes overwhelmingly in the Knesset Arrangements Committee, clearing the way for convening the former committee and beginning the debate on Netanyahu’s immunity request in three corruption cases.
The vote is 16 to 1 after Likud and other right-wing MKs storm out of the room.
Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) says the committee will reconvene at 2:30 p.m. to begin staffing the permanent committees of the Knesset — a reference to the House Committee, which is expected to begin debating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request within days, much to the premier’s consternation.
Likud MK Karai lashes vote beginning PM’s immunity debate as ‘shameful’
Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) urges committee members to take the debate seriously, with a minimum of grandstanding and delays.
“I expect members of Knesset not to try to delay the discussions, not to try to sabotage a substantive, productive and fair discussion on the issue of immunity,” he says.
One Likud MK, Shlomo Karai, is unimpressed by the call.
He declares: “This vote is shameful. It should never have happened. Blue and White is going to be remembered as allies of [Arab lawmakers Ayman] Odeh and [Ahmad] Tibi. You’re all ‘Just not Bibi.'”
The effect is somewhat diminished by his repeated pauses and embarrassed smiling as other lawmakers chuckle at his grandstanding.
But the cameras are rolling, and he presses on.
“Voters will punish this alliance. This is a circus,” he says.
Blue and White MK says Edelstein okayed launching PM immunity debate
Arrangements Committee chair MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) defends the decision to convene the committee to begin the process of considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request — a process opposed by Likud.
After Likud MK Miki Zohar insisted the meeting was “illegal” because it lacked written approval from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Nissenkorn responds: “We submitted our request to Edelstein last night at 7 p.m., and it was approved by the legal adviser of the committee. I then spoke [to Edelstein] personally at 9 p.m. The committee received permission to convene from the Speaker’s chief of staff at 9:20 p.m., and only after that, at 9:30 p.m., did the invitations to the members go out.”
Edelstein approved, Nissenkorn is insisting.
While he speaks, Zohar interrupts him repeatedly, probably because there are cameras in the room. Nissenkorn orders him removed briefly, and he walks out, saying he wanted to leave in any case, since the meeting itself isn’t legitimate.
Likud MK declares Knesset committee meeting on Netanyahu immunity ‘illegal’
As literally everyone knew it would, the debate in the Knesset Arrangements Committee immediately turns acrimonious and sharply partisan.
Likud MK Miki Zohar, a backer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declares the meeting “illegal” and storms out for a few minutes, then, honor satisfied, returns to the room.
Zohar is wrong. The meeting is legal. But he nevertheless has a point.
An agreement between Likud and Blue and White on December 15 gave Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a veto on committee meetings, in a bid to quiet the parliament and prevent parliamentary activity from interfering with the election campaign.
Blue and White won approval from the Knesset’s legal adviser yesterday to move ahead with a committee debate on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request, and began that process about an hour ago.
There’s nothing illegal about that, but it does break the December 15 agreement with Likud, which is understandably miffed, even those in the party who are not full-throated backers of Netanyahu.
Knesset committee launches Netanyahu’s process
The Knesset Arrangements Committee meets in the parliament to vote on a decision empowering itself to select members for the Knesset House Committee.
It’s a dry procedural vote — technically an overturning of a previous decision of the Arrangements Committee on December 15 reserving that right to the Knesset speaker — but with dramatic consequences.
It means lawmakers can now convene a House Committee to debate and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request in the coming weeks, perhaps even days, long before election day on March 2.
Netanyahu had hoped to avoid an immunity debate, and thus avoid indictment (which must wait until after the Knesset has ruled on immunity), until after the election.
The first debates will now take place before election day, and may influence the election, if only by ensuring that voters can’t ignore the looming corruption indictments during the next few weeks of campaigning.
The Arrangements Committee is chaired by Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn. The party has pushed for the immunity debate to take place as soon as possible, and Nissenkorn is eager to do just that.
comments