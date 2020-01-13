Blue and White MK says Edelstein okayed launching PM immunity debate

Arrangements Committee chair MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) defends the decision to convene the committee to begin the process of considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request — a process opposed by Likud.

After Likud MK Miki Zohar insisted the meeting was “illegal” because it lacked written approval from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Nissenkorn responds: “We submitted our request to Edelstein last night at 7 p.m., and it was approved by the legal adviser of the committee. I then spoke [to Edelstein] personally at 9 p.m. The committee received permission to convene from the Speaker’s chief of staff at 9:20 p.m., and only after that, at 9:30 p.m., did the invitations to the members go out.”

Edelstein approved, Nissenkorn is insisting.

While he speaks, Zohar interrupts him repeatedly, probably because there are cameras in the room. Nissenkorn orders him removed briefly, and he walks out, saying he wanted to leave in any case, since the meeting itself isn’t legitimate.