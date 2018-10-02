US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike

AIN AL-ASAD BASE, Iraq — US troops are clearing rubble and debris today from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.

The Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers (110 miles) west of Baghdad and houses about 1,500 members of the US military and the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

It was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

An Associated Press crew touring the Ain al-Asad base today saw large craters in the ground and damaged military trailers as well as forklifts lifting rubble and loading it onto trucks from a large area the size of a football stadium.

The US said no American soldiers were killed or wounded in the Iranian attack.

— AP