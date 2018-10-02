The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Rivlin shortens prison term of jailed former business tycoon, citing health woes
President Reuven Rivlin shortens the prison term of prominent businessman Nochi Dankner by some four months, allowing him to request early parole on good behavior this month, instead of waiting until May.
The four months’ incarceration will be converted to a suspended sentence.
“The decision was taken in light of Dankner’s current medical situation. These medical circumstances were not brought before the court at the time of sentencing [in 2018] and, according to medical advice, have worsened significantly during his time in prison and require urgent medical intervention,” the president’s office says.
Dankner, the former controlling shareholder of IDB Holding Corp, is serving a three-year sentence for stock manipulation and other offenses.
Danker, once one of the richest men in Israel, was initially set to serve two years in prison, but the Supreme Court in 2018 tacked on another year when he appealed the sentence, citing his role in carrying out millions of dollars’ worth of fraudulent transactions in an attempt to influence the share price of his troubled company.
He had sunk into massive debt with the banks and hit a brick wall trying to raise cash or get further loans.
He began serving his sentence on October 2, 2018.
Dankner’s pardon request also asked Rivlin to expunge his criminal record. The president rejected the request.
Israel to speed up extradition of Malka Leifer to Australia in sex abuse case
Israeli officials are seeking to expedite an extradition hearing for a woman facing dozens of sexual abuse charges in Australia after a psychiatric panel concluded she had lied about suffering from mental illness, the Justice Ministry announces.
The panel’s decision last week that found Malka Leifer fit to stand trial marked a major breakthrough in a years-old case that has strained relations between Israel and Australia and antagonized members of Australia’s Jewish community.
In its announcement, the Justice Ministry said the psychiatric panel had “unanimously and unequivocally” concluded that Leifer had faked mental illness in order to avoid extradition.
“The prosecution believes that the psychiatric panel’s definitive conclusions have removed the obstacles that stood in the way of any significant progress in this case,” the ministry says. “The psychiatric panel’s findings lead to the inevitable conclusion that over the past five years, the court and the mental health system have fallen victim to a fraud perpetrated by Leifer and her supporters.”
Leifer faces 74 counts of sexual assault related to accusations brought forward by three sisters who say they were abused while she was a teacher and principal at the ultra-Orthodox religious school they attended in Melbourne. In 2008, as the allegations surfaced, the Israeli-born Leifer left the school in Australia and returned to Israel.
The repeated delays in the case since have strained relations with Australia, one of Israel’s closest allies. Leaders of Australia’s pro-Israel Jewish community have also expressed frustration.
Those frustrations have been amplified by the alleged involvement in the case of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox health minister, Yaacov Litzman. Israeli police have recommended charges of fraud and breach of trust against him for suspicions that he pressured ministry employees to skew Leifer’s psychiatric evaluations in her favor. Litzman denies wrongdoing.
Queen Elizabeth to host crisis summit on Prince Harry and Meghan’s future
SANDRINGHAM, England — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is set to hold face-to-face talks today with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles — at a dramatic family summit meant to chart a future course for the couple.
The meeting reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement Wednesday without telling the queen or other senior royals first.
The meeting at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England will also include Harry’s father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William. It comes after days of intense news coverage, in which supporters of the royal family’s feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift.
William is expected to travel to Sandringham from London and Harry from his home in Windsor, west of the British capital. Charles has flown back from the Gulf nation of Oman, where he attended a condolence ceremony Sunday following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
Meghan, who is in Canada with the couple’s baby son Archie, is likely to join the meeting by phone.
Buckingham Palace says “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but the queen was determined to resolve the situation within “days, not weeks.” The goal was to agree on next steps at Monday’s gathering, which follows days of talks among royal courtiers and officials from the UK and Canada. Buckingham Palace stresses, however, that “any decision will take time to be implemented.”
Unprecedented 1,200 East Jerusalem Palestinians got Israeli citizenship in 2019
Israel granted citizenship to 1,200 Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem last year, an all-time high, government figures show.
The figure is three times the number in 2018.
The number of citizenship requests denied — also roughly 1,200 — was similarly at an unprecedented high last year.
The sharp jump in approvals and rejections is not due to any change in the rate at which Palestinian are requesting the citizenship, the Haaretz daily reports, but in the Israeli government’s expediting of the approval process after a Supreme Court decision last year criticized the inefficiency in the citizenship request system.
East Jerusalem is claimed by Israel, and was annexed in the wake of the 1967 Six Day War, and again declared Israeli in the 1980 Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel. The Israeli declarations are not recognized by the international community.
Israel has moved slowly, however, in granting citizenship to Arabs living in the annexed areas, while the citizenship requests from the Arab residents have remained at a trickle over the Palestinian worry that accepting citizenship amounted to recognizing Israeli annexation.
Jerusalem cult leader arrested for allegedly abusing women, children
A Jerusalem man is under arrest today on suspicion of operating a cult that kept dozens of people under his absolute authority.
Police say he is being investigated for a wide variety of alleged crimes, including sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and theft, all of which took place at the group’s compound in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Geula, at a site listed as the Be’er Miriam girls’ seminary.
The man, in his sixties, was arrested in 2015 on similar charges, but officials were forced to let him go after several women in his group testified in his favor.
The arrests today include the man and eight of the women who live in the compound and were allegedly accomplices in the abuse.
The man is believed to have exercised “absolute control” over some 50 women and an unspecified number of children, some of whom were kept in isolation, police say.
The arrest raid this morning was led by police, but included social workers, experts at cults, medical staff and firefighters and city engineers who began a detailed safety assessment of the dilapidated compound.
Lawmakers approve rules change allowing PM immunity debate to begin
The procedural change allowing the formation of a Knesset House Committee passes overwhelmingly in the Knesset Arrangements Committee, clearing the way for convening the former committee and beginning the debate on Netanyahu’s immunity request in three corruption cases.
The vote is 16 to 1 after Likud and other right-wing MKs storm out of the room.
Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) says the committee will reconvene at 2:30 p.m. to begin staffing the permanent committees of the Knesset — a reference to the House Committee, which is expected to begin debating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request within days, much to the premier’s consternation.
Likud MK Karai lashes vote beginning PM’s immunity debate as ‘shameful’
Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) urges committee members to take the debate seriously, with a minimum of grandstanding and delays.
“I expect members of Knesset not to try to delay the discussions, not to try to sabotage a substantive, productive and fair discussion on the issue of immunity,” he says.
One Likud MK, Shlomo Karai, is unimpressed by the call.
He declares: “This vote is shameful. It should never have happened. Blue and White is going to be remembered as allies of [Arab lawmakers Ayman] Odeh and [Ahmad] Tibi. You’re all ‘Just not Bibi.'”
The effect is somewhat diminished by his repeated pauses and embarrassed smiling as other lawmakers chuckle at his grandstanding.
But the cameras are rolling, and he presses on.
“Voters will punish this alliance. This is a circus,” he says.
Blue and White MK says Edelstein okayed launching PM immunity debate
Arrangements Committee chair MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) defends the decision to convene the committee to begin the process of considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request — a process opposed by Likud.
After Likud MK Miki Zohar insisted the meeting was “illegal” because it lacked written approval from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Nissenkorn responds: “We submitted our request to Edelstein last night at 7 p.m., and it was approved by the legal adviser of the committee. I then spoke [to Edelstein] personally at 9 p.m. The committee received permission to convene from the Speaker’s chief of staff at 9:20 p.m., and only after that, at 9:30 p.m., did the invitations to the members go out.”
Edelstein approved, Nissenkorn is insisting.
While he speaks, Zohar interrupts him repeatedly, probably because there are cameras in the room. Nissenkorn orders him removed briefly, and he walks out, saying he wanted to leave in any case, since the meeting itself isn’t legitimate.
Likud MK declares Knesset committee meeting on Netanyahu immunity ‘illegal’
As literally everyone knew it would, the debate in the Knesset Arrangements Committee immediately turns acrimonious and sharply partisan.
Likud MK Miki Zohar, a backer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declares the meeting “illegal” and storms out for a few minutes, then, honor satisfied, returns to the room.
Zohar is wrong. The meeting is legal. But he nevertheless has a point.
An agreement between Likud and Blue and White on December 15 gave Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein a veto on committee meetings, in a bid to quiet the parliament and prevent parliamentary activity from interfering with the election campaign.
Blue and White won approval from the Knesset’s legal adviser yesterday to move ahead with a committee debate on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request, and began that process about an hour ago.
There’s nothing illegal about that, but it does break the December 15 agreement with Likud, which is understandably miffed, even those in the party who are not full-throated backers of Netanyahu.
Knesset committee launches Netanyahu’s process
The Knesset Arrangements Committee meets in the parliament to vote on a decision empowering itself to select members for the Knesset House Committee.
It’s a dry procedural vote — technically an overturning of a previous decision of the Arrangements Committee on December 15 reserving that right to the Knesset speaker — but with dramatic consequences.
It means lawmakers can now convene a House Committee to debate and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request in the coming weeks, perhaps even days, long before election day on March 2.
Netanyahu had hoped to avoid an immunity debate, and thus avoid indictment (which must wait until after the Knesset has ruled on immunity), until after the election.
The first debates will now take place before election day, and may influence the election, if only by ensuring that voters can’t ignore the looming corruption indictments during the next few weeks of campaigning.
The Arrangements Committee is chaired by Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn. The party has pushed for the immunity debate to take place as soon as possible, and Nissenkorn is eager to do just that.
