Israel condemns arrest of UK ambassador in Iran

Foreign Minister Israel Katz writes to his British counterpart to express his “support and solidarity” after Iran arrested the UK ambassador to Tehran during a demonstration.

The Islamic Republic’s behavior was “appalling,” Katz writes to Dominic Raab.

“Ambassador [Rob] Macaire’s detention was undoubtedly a flagrant violation of the Vienna convention and as such was not just an assault on the United Kingdom, but an attack upon the rules based international system as a whole,” Katz’s letter reads.

“This behavior by the Iranian regime deserves the unreserved condemnation by all responsible members of the international community.”

Katz adds: “Please know that Israel stands shoulder to shoulder with the UK.”

Macaire was temporarily arrested on Saturday during an anti-regime demonstration that he said he thought was a vigil for the victims of the Ukranian airliner Iran’s military shot down by mistake late last week. He was released several hours later, but was later summoned to the foreign ministry in Iran for a dressing-down for attending an “illegal” gathering.

The UK government reacted angrily at the incident. “The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Raab said.

Tehran was “at a crossroads moment,” he said. “It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

Other European governments, as well as the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, condemned Iran’s behavior in the Macaire affair as well.

