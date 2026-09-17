Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Netanyahu’s lawyers ask for ex-AG Mandelblit, who filed the charges, to testify in PM’s trial days before election

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 11:43 am
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

Left: Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit attends a conference held by the Movement for Quality Government in Tel Aviv, January 29, 2026; right: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen after a court hearing in his trial, at the Jerusalem District Court, June 29, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Left: Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit attends a conference held by the Movement for Quality Government in Tel Aviv, January 29, 2026; right: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen after a court hearing in his trial, at the Jerusalem District Court, June 29, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers have requested that the Jerusalem District Court have former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit testify as a defense witness in Netanyahu’s corruption trial from October 11 to October 22, just five days before the October 27 Knesset election.

Mandelblit was the attorney general who indicted Netanyahu on charges of fraud and breach of trust in all three of the cases against the prime minister, and one charge of bribery in one of those cases.

Netanyahu has in the past accused Mandelblit of having indicted him in order to have him removed from office, which Mandelblit has denied.

The move may be a tactic by Netanyahu to shift pre-election national attention to his trial by having his defense team assail Mandelblit in court over his decision to file the indictment.

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