New Zealand and France leaders to host meeting calling for end to online terror

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris next month seeking to eliminate acts of violent extremism and terrorism from being shown online.

Ardern says she and Macron will ask world leaders and chief executives of technology companies to agree to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call,” named after the New Zealand city where dozens of people were killed in attacks on mosques last month.

Ardern doesn’t release any details of the pledge, saying they are still being developed.

She says she has been talking with representatives from companies including Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Google along with world leaders and feels they could reach consensus by keeping the pledge tightly focused.

“This isn’t about freedom of speech,” Ardern says. “It’s specifically focused on eradicating those extreme acts of terrorism online.”

— AP