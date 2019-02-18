Opposition laments Tzipi Livni’s departure from political life

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declines to say if he had nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, though he also emphasized he did not deny doing so.

Trump’s assertion Friday that Abe had nominated him for the honor and sent him a copy of the letter has raised criticism in Japan.

Questioned in parliament about Trump’s claim that he had done so, Abe says, “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.”

Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.

