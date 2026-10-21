Over 67,000 Haredi men are draft dodgers, AG says, urging High Court to weigh more sanctions

There are 67,230 ultra-Orthodox men who are currently defined as draft dodgers or who have refused to report to IDF enlistment offices after receiving conscription orders, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara says in an update to the High Court of Justice on the implementation of court rulings on the issue.

In total, there are 110,000 draft dodgers, or people who have failed to report. The attorney general says that along with 67,230 ultra-Orthodox men, another 21% of the total figure are also from the ultra-Orthodox community, although her update does not explain why they are not included in the first group of 67,230.

Another 19% of draft dodgers are from the non-Haredi public. The figures are accurate as of September 8.

The attorney general notes that while 2,811 men from the Haredi community enlisted in the 2024 enlistment year (ending in June 2025), 4,298 Haredi men enlisted in the 2025 enlistment year (ending in June 2026), an increase of 65%.

Baharav-Miara says that the professional assessment is that this increase was due to the expansion of IDF tracks for Haredi men and increased enforcement. But Baharav-Miara says this increase is far from fulfilling the army’s needs for increased manpower.

“Enforcement efforts across various fields are far from being fully exhausted, both in the realm of criminal enforcement and due to the absence of a coherent government policy regarding the revocation of benefits for draft-eligible individuals who fail to enlist,” writes the attorney general.

Baharav-Miara says, therefore, that the court should consider issuing additional operative orders to what it has already issued, including ordering the revocation of state benefits which could be conditioned on complying with conscription orders by a government decision.