Palestinian teen caught with knife near Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs

Border Police officers arrest a Palestinian teenager after he was found in possession of a knife en route to the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the flashpoint West Bank city of Hebron, police say.

Border guards noticed the teenager acting suspiciously while passing through a checkpoint near the pilgrimage site and detained him for further investigation. During a pat-down the teenager “threw a knife on the floor that had been hidden on his person,” police say.

“The officers wrestled him to the ground and arrested him,” police say, identifying the suspect as a 16-year-old from Hebron.

Police say he is being interrogated to determine his motives for carrying the knife.

— Judah Ari Gross