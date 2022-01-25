Pandemic has seen rise in cyber-bullying, anxiety among Israeli children — report

The COVID pandemic has seen a rise in anxiety and distress among children and adolescents, according to an annual report published by the Israel National Council for the Child.

The report says that 864,630 kids — 28.7% of Israeli children — live in poverty.

There has been a rise in cyber-bullying and suicidal tendencies among children and teenagers, as well as a 10% rise in the number of girls at women shelters and a 19% rise in the number of kids exposed to violence between their parents, according to the report.