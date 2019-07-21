Peretz associates say Shaked decision meant to pressure him to give up top spot

Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz will meet with the faction’s No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich this afternoon ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement that she’ll head the New Right party in upcoming elections.

Shaked’s decision comes as Peretz resists calls to give her the top spot in URWP, even though polls indicate it would do better at the ballot box with her as leader.

Anonymous associates of Peretz tell the Ynet news site that Shaked and the New Right’s Naftali Bennett “intend to launch a blitz and force us on a [joint] list under their conditions.”

“We won’t allow this to happen. Shaked won’t get the top place,” the sources say.