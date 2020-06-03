PM said seeking to shirk NIS 600K in taxes for expenses at private home

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to avoid paying taxes on expenses at his private house in Caesarea for the period of 2013-2018, Channel 13 news reports.

In 2018 Netanyahu’s party led and passed a bill absolving him of taxes for his private home going forward.

But the network says the Tax Authority is demanding NIS 600,000 ($170,000) from bills for various work done at the house before the law was passed, including gardening, water, electricity, services and more.

It says Netanyahu has instructed his office to try to get the state to pay the taxes through various legal loopholes.

Netanyahu’s office says in response to the report that no prime minister has ever been required to pay for such expenses and that the Tax Authority’s request is “unprecedented.”