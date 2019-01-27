PM says Nasrallah has ‘good reason’ to fear full force of Israel

Iraq says it will summon the Turkish ambassador over the death of a Kurdish protester after Turkish troops opened fire on demonstrators in the country’s northwest.
On Saturday night, Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish army position in the Shiladzeh region of northwestern Iraq to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.
Witnesses says Turkish troops opened fire on the demonstrators, causing casualties and damage.
Iraq’s foreign ministry has denounced the incident, saying one person was killed and several others wounded when Turkish forces “opened fire on citizens in the Shiladzeh area.”
“The foreign ministry will summon the Turkish ambassador to hand a protest note about the incident and demand that it not be repeated,” it adds.
Turkish forces are deployed in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region and often carry out raids and airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), seen as a “terrorist” group by Ankara.
