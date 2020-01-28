PM: Trump 1st world leader to recognize our sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria

Netanyahu has begun speaking.

He welcomes the presence of envoys from Bahrain, Oman and the UAE who are indeed in the audience.

He says this day reminds him of May 14, 1948 when US President Truman recognized the State of Israel.

“I believe that down the decades and perhaps down the centuries we will also remember January 28, 2020 because on this day you became the first world leader to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria that are vital to our security and central to our heritage.”

He says Trump has “charted a brilliant future” for Israelis, Palestinians and the region.