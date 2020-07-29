Police minister cheers arrest of suspects in attack on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana commends police for arresting three suspects over attacks on demonstrators protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday in Tel Aviv.

“Despite all the disagreements, there isn’t and won’t be any kosher certification for violence and each case will be dealt with the fullest severity,” Ohana, a Likud party colleague of Netanyahu’s, writes on Twitter.

He adds: “The wellbeing, security and liberty of all Israeli citizens, regardless of political views, is a paramount value and will be strictly preserved by the Israel Police.”

Yesterday’s protest in Tel Aviv began outside Ohana’s home after he was heard in a recording aired by Israeli television pressing police to crack down on ongoing protests against Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.