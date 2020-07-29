The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Police minister cheers arrest of suspects in attack on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana commends police for arresting three suspects over attacks on demonstrators protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday in Tel Aviv.
“Despite all the disagreements, there isn’t and won’t be any kosher certification for violence and each case will be dealt with the fullest severity,” Ohana, a Likud party colleague of Netanyahu’s, writes on Twitter.
He adds: “The wellbeing, security and liberty of all Israeli citizens, regardless of political views, is a paramount value and will be strictly preserved by the Israel Police.”
Yesterday’s protest in Tel Aviv began outside Ohana’s home after he was heard in a recording aired by Israeli television pressing police to crack down on ongoing protests against Netanyahu outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Supreme Court hears appeal against ruling that accused pedophile is fit for extradition hearing
The Supreme Court concludes a hearing on an appeal from Malka Leifer’s attorneys against a lower court decision that found the former high school principal, who is wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse, fit to face an extradition hearing.
The panel of three judges accepted the defense’s request at the beginning of the hearing that the session be held behind closed doors and that Leifer be allowed to return to her cell, rather than listening in via videoconference.
No date was given for when the top legal body will hand down its decision on the appeal.
The Jerusalem District Court that deemed her fit for an extradition hearing, which was held last week, will hand down its decision on the matter on September 21.
— Jacob Magid
Likud, Blue and White fail to make progress in budget talks — report
Finance Minister Israel Katz meets and Defense Minister Benny Gantz fail to make headway toward an agreement on the period of time the new budget will extend for after meeting today, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
“[We’re] approaching elections,” a source involved in the meeting is quoted saying by the broadcaster.
New elections — the fourth since April 2019 — will automatically be triggered if a budget isn’t passed by August 25.
Gantz met earlier today with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, to discuss the budget. Deri reportedly urged Gantz to reach a compromise with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party and said Shas would back any agreement they reach.
“That’s unacceptable. There’s a coalition agreement and it needs to be honored,” Gantz told Deri, according to Kan.
While Gantz’s Blue and White party and Likud agreed to pass a budget extending through 2021 as part of their deal to form a government, the latter is now insisting on a budget that only runs through the end of this year. Netanyahu has cited the uncertainty linked to the coronavirus pandemic for this stance, though the passage of a short-term budget could allow him to dissolve the government without having to hand over the premiership to Gantz as agreed under the coalition deal.
Knesset approves virus handouts for all Israeli adults
Knesset members pass into law a cash-for-all scheme championed by Prime Minister Netanyahu to help gin up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the law’s passage in its second and third plenum readings, the National Insurance Institute says Israeli adults with children will begin receiving checks on Sunday. All other Israelis over 18 will get their payments at an unspecified later date.
Under the plan, single adults will receive a one-time payment of NIS 750 ($218). Couples with children will receive NIS 500 ($146) for each of their first four kids, with another NIS 300 ($87) from the fifth child onward.
Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz initially announced the payments would go to all Israeli adults. However, after the plan faced criticism for not linking the payments to income or whether someone was hurt economically by the government restrictions to contain the virus, it was agreed to exclude those making NIS 640,000 (approximately $186,000) per year. The grants were also initially limited to three children, but Katz agreed yesterday to increase the checks for large families after pressure from ultra-Orthodox and Arab lawmakers.
Rivlin condemns attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters, says political murder not ‘an imaginary scenario’
Following suspected far-right attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters last night in Tel Aviv, President Reuven Rivlin warns against political violence.
“I would like to say clearly in light of the violent developments in the last day: The murder of a demonstrator protesting in the State of Israel and the murder of an Israeli prime minister aren’t an imaginary scenario,” Rivlin says in a statement. “Alas for our democracy if a man’s hand is raised against his brother.”
He adds: “The expression of condemnation has become lip service. Every condemnation is attacked with a question of why didn’t you condemn another event and the essence is completely trampled.”
Denouncing yesterday’s attacks, Rivlin calls on police to bring justice to those responsible, while also condemning threats against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his family.
“We don’t have the ability to discount any threat. Our existence depends on this,” he says.
Police arrest 3 suspects in attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters
Police have arrested three suspects in connection to attacks yesterday in Tel Aviv on protesters demonstrating against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his police minister.
The three are being taken to a police station for questioning, according to a statement quoted by the Walla news site.
Gantz blames attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters on ‘organized criminal gangs’
Defense Minister Benny Gantz alleges attacks last night on anti-Netanyahu protesters in Tel Aviv were the work of “organized criminal gangs” and says he’ll work to ensure those behind the violence are punished.
“Yesterday a line was crossed when citizens exercising their right to protest were attacked by organized criminal gangs,” he says in a statement.
Gantz vows to ensure the right to protest isn’t limited and says violence must be publicly denounced.
“Democracy is in fact tested at times of crimes; a government is in fact tested in periods like these,” he says. “I intended to convene a government meeting on the violent events and to work actively with the Israel Police to ensure the acts are dealt with… and those who sow unjustified hate, incitement and harm citizens are punished.”
Shas backs coalition whip Zohar amid criticism from fellow Likud MKs
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party expresses support for coalition whip Miki Zohar, who is facing growing criticism from fellow members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud.
“Members of the Shas faction back coalition chairman and Likud faction leader Miki Zohar, who is doing important work in the Knesset to stabilize the coalition and for the general public,” Shas says in a statement. “We work in coordination and harmony and will continue to act together to advance laws that are important to the entire Israeli public.”
After Zohar announced disciplinary measures against a number of Likud lawmakers yesterday for allegedly breaking coalition discipline, a number of party members public criticized him and reportedly gathered signatures to oust him as faction leader and coalition whip, an effort Netanyahu put the kibosh on. Zohar, a vocal supporter of the premier, has also recently squabbled with a number of Likud lawmakers.
Iran Guards launch underground ballistic missiles during military drills
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reports.
It is the latest barrage in a drill that yesterday saw two American bases temporarily go on alert over the launches.
Drone footage captured by the Guard show two missiles blasting out from covered positions in what appeared to be a desert plateau in central Iran, with debris flying up in the air in their wake.
The launches took place today, says Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guard’s aerospace division. He tells state television it was first time the Guard had done this, though the paramilitary force is known to have vast underground bases hiding its ballistic missile arsenal.
Separately, drones targeted the bridge of the fake aircraft carrier, according to the state TV report. The broadcaster doesn’t immediately air footage of the launches or the drone attack, nor does it identify the missiles used in the drill.
However, the drill clearly meant to send a message to the United States.
A semiofficial news agency close to the Guard published a graphic overnight that photoshopped the image of an American carrier into the shape of a casket with a set of crosshairs on it, with a caption quoting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledging to seek revenge for the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January.
— AP
Lapid to Netanyahu: We won’t stop protesting until you’re out of the PM’s residence
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid claps back at Prime Minister Netanyahu for saying he was supporting “anarchists” taking part in protests against the premier.
“Netanyahu, we’re no longer scared of you. Yes, I encourage the protesters. Yes, Yesh Atid supporters are part of the protests. Yes, we’ll continue to fight against the hate and vitriol that you spread until we remove you from Balfour,” Lapid writes on Twitter, referring to the Jerusalem street where the Prime Minister’s Residence is.
Netanyahu: ‘There’s no place for violence for any reason’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issues his first public response to suspected far-right attacks on protesters who demonstrated yesterday in Tel Aviv against the premier and his police minister.
“The investigation of the incident in Tel Aviv is underway. I expect the police to reach the truth and bring to justice those responsible. There’s no place for violence for any reason,” he writes on Facebook.
He adds: “In the same measure there’s no room for incitement or threats of murder — explicitly or implicitly — against me and members of my family, including the embarrassing threat of a crucifixion today in Tel Aviv.”
Netanyahu is referring to an exhibit placed in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square this morning depicting the prime minister eating a sumptuous meal at a banquet table, in a play on the Last Supper.
The premier accuses the media and political rivals of ignoring violence toward police and alleged threats against him, singling out Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who earlier today blamed “incitement” by Netanyahu for the attacks in Tel Aviv.
“One of them, Yair Lapid, similar to [former prime minister] Ehud Barak, even encourages a group of anarchists whose purpose is to disturb the peace and undermine the foundations of Israeli society,” Netanyahu says, adding that violence or incitement of any type should be condemned.
