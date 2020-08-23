Police official says evidence supports account of teen in suspected gang raped

A senior police official tells Channel 12 that officers have evidence that shores up the account of a teenage girl who says she was gang-raped in Eilat by as many as 30 men.

The official says that the rape lasted “a very long time,” according to the report, and that police have “sensitive” evidence whose nature they will not reveal for the time being.

According to testimony in the case, there may be video footage of the assault.

“We have 11 under arrest on suspicion of involvement in the rape,” the source is quoted as saying. “The more time goes by, the more the girl’s testimony comes across as reliable.”

While the official won’t divulge exactly how many men police think took part in the rape, he notes that the number of suspects is “certainly in the double digits.”

But, he adds, “even one would have been too much.”