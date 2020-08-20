Police ready to clear anti-Netanyahu protest encampment ahead of rally by PM’s supporters

Police are gearing up to clear a protest encampment outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem ahead of a planned demonstration there this evening by the premier’s supporters.

The demonstrators, who have been calling for Netanyahu’s resignation due to his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic, are rejecting the police’s conditions for clearing the site and say they don’t intend to leave without a struggle, according to the Haaretz daily.

Talks between the sides to reach an agreement are reportedly ongoing.

Regular protests against Netanyahu have been held over the past few months outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, with turnout usually highest on Saturday evenings.