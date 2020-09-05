The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Police say 2 officers hurt by anti-Netanyahu marchers who broke through barricade
Police say officers were injured when anti-Netanyahu protesters marching through Jerusalem broke through a police barricade at IDF Square, right outside the Old City.
A police statement says demonstrators are clashing with officers.
Shas chief: General lockdown only way to curb infection rates, localized closures too hard to enforce
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri comes out against the planned lockdowns in cities with high rates of coronavirus infections and claims a nationwide closure is the only way to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases per day.
“No one has succeeded in bringing down the numbers with another method,” Deri, who heads the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, tells Channel 12 news.
The localized lockdowns, which are set to begin Monday, are part of coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan to differentiate between areas based upon their per capita infection rates. Many of the localities where the news restrictions will take effect are majority Arab and ultra-Orthodox areas.
“The plan isn’t the cure, it’s a tool for managing the crisis,” Deri says, asserting that a general lockdown is the only way to reduce infection rates.
The Shas chief says a nationwide lockdown will soon come into effect and that ministers will convene Thursday to decide on the matter. He also asserts that localized ones are more difficult to enforce than a general one.
He is also asked during the interview whether he backs Gamzu, who has faced heavy criticism from some ultra-Orthodox lawmakers and members of Prime Minister’s Netayanhu Likud party.
“I didn’t appoint him, the prime minister did. I give him backing all the time, I didn’t personally say a single bad thing about him. The Interior Ministry under my leadership is doing everything to help him… I pray he’ll succeed,” Deri says.
Hundreds protest against Netanyahu near his home in Caesarea
Several hundred people are protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu near his private residence in the coastal town of Caesarea.
קיסריה, גם השבוע
ההפגנה בכיכר מוזיאון הראלי, כקילומטר מבית ראש הממשלה.
כרגע מאות כבר כאן pic.twitter.com/nyJGvNeiRc
— Noa Shpigel (@NoaShpigel) September 5, 2020
Meretz MK: I’m marching against Netanyahu because he ‘corrupts everything around him’
Meretz MK Yair Golan says he is marching this evening against Prime Minister Netanyahu because he “corrupts everything around him,” including the country.
“We have a government that is bloated, wasteful. It hasn’t convened for a month, maybe it will convene tomorrow. This is not a how a government functions during an emergency situation and this is all happening for one reason: A corrupt prime minister who corrupts everything around him — his party, the right and all of the State of Israel,” Golan tells The Times of Israel when asked why he is here.
Golan is a regular at the Jerusalem marches.
— Anat Peled
Bennett and Yamina maintain popularity in new survey, as right-wing bloc grows
A Channel 12 survey shows Naftali Bennett’s right-wing/religious Yamina party maintaining its newfound popularity, and Bennett closing in on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israelis’ preferred choice for prime minister.
It also shows the right-wing/ultra-Orthodox bloc growing at the expense of the center-left-Arab bloc.
If elections were held today, the survey finds, Netanyahu’s Likud would win 31 seats, followed by Yamina with 19; Yesh Atid with 15; the Joint (Arab) List 15; Benny Gantz’s Blue and White 11; Yisrael Beytenu 8; Shas 8; United Torah Judaism 7, and Meretz 6.
(Were MK Ofer Shelach to win his planned leadership battle against Yair Lapid, their Yesh Atid party would fall to 13 seats, with the extra two seats shared by Yisrael Beytenu and Meretz.)
The finding adds up to 65 seats for the right-wing/ultra-Orthodox bloc, 47 for the center-left-Arab bloc, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu between the blocs. However, Yamina’s Bennett has indicated he would not automatically recommend Netanyahu as prime minister next time around.
The survey found 37% of respondents believe Netanyahu is best suited to serve as prime minister, compared to 28% for Bennett. Channel 12 suggested this reflects widespread public dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
The survey, by pollster Mano Geva, polled 511 respondents and has a 4.4% margin of error.
Anti-Netanyahu demonstrators march through Jerusalem to main protest site
A few thousand protesters have begun marching for the third consecutive week from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem to Paris Square, where they will meet up with the rest of the anti-Netanyahu demonstrators.
Although the march is unapproved, Jerusalem police have allowed it to be held in the past two weeks.
Demonstrators, some of whom are dressed in costumes, carry Israeli flags and a giant pink submarine. The latter refers to the so-called submarine affair, in which multiple associates of Netanyahu face charges, though the premier himself isn’t a suspect.
— Anat Peled
Israel-UAE normalization accord to have status of full peace treaty, Knesset ratification — report
The normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be defined as a “peace treaty” and will have similar legal status to the Jewish state’s peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, the Walla news site reports.
Quoting unnamed Israeli and American officials, the news site says the request to give the agreement the status of a treaty was made by Israel during the joint visit of Israeli and American delegations to Abu Dhabi this week, with the UAE agreeing to the request.
The officials say Israel wanted the deal to be a peace treaty so both sides will be more committed to it and that the agreement will need to be ratified by the Knesset and the UAE’s Federal National Council.
Unlike Egypt and Jordan, the only Arab countries Jerusalem has ties with, Israel and the United Arab Emirates were never at war.
The report also quotes Israeli officials saying there is still no final date for the planned ceremony at the White House, but it is expected to be held in the coming weeks.
Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel passes 1,000
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel passes 1,000 as the Health Ministry reports 14 more fatalities over Shabbat.
The national death toll now stands at 1,007, according to ministry figures.
The ministry also reports 2,349 new infections, bringing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 128,768.
Of the 26,283 active cases, there are 439 people in serious condition, with 128 on ventilators. Another 132 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.
The Health Ministry says 31,601 tests were performed yesterday.
Protesters say police trying to ‘silence’ anti-Netanyahu rally with Jerusalem street closures
Police have closed a number of streets in central Jerusalem ahead of the weekly protest against Prime Minister Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem.
Cars will not be able to access the area around Paris Square, which is adjacent to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Organizers accuse police of seeking to prevent demonstrators from reaching the protest site. The Crime Minister group is quoted by the Kan public broadcaster calling the street closures an “attempt to silence” protesters.
Sudan’s acting FM says US conditioning removal from terror list on normalization with Israel
Sudan’s acting foreign minister says the United States has conditioned Khartoum’s removal from a list of state sponsors of terrorism on its normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel.
“Even if this was the will of the Sudanese street, it is important that defined conditions for normalization be fulfilled,” Omar Qamar al-Din Ismail tells the Sudanese newspaper Al-Tayyar, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
Ismail says Sudanese leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed these conditions with US Secreterary of State Mike Pompeo during the latter’s visit to Khartoum last month.
“The conditions revolve around the question of what is the economic gain that Sudan will rake in and when it will be removed from the terror list. Pompeo said the administration will examine this with the Israeli side,” Ismail says.
He also says Sudan’s transitional government doesn’t have the authority to make a decision such as normalizing ties with Israel, echoing comments made by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok during Pompeo’s visit.
Sudan has been widely mentioned as the next Arab country that could normalize ties with Israel after the UAE agreed to do so as part of a US-brokered agreement.
Turkey issues fresh threat to Greece ahead of military drill
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues a threat to Greece over simmering tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, the day before his forces launch military drills in the region.
Turkey and Greece, both NATO members, have been embroiled in an increasingly heated spat over gas and oil in the region since Turkey deployed an exploration vessel last month.
“As Turkey and the Turkish people we are ready for every possibility and every consequence,” Erdogan says in a televised speech in Istanbul.
Turkish defense officials say they will start five days of military exercises tomorrow in the breakaway republic of northern Cyprus — an entity recognized only by Ankara.
NATO said this week Greek and Turkish leaders had agreed to take part in technical talks to avoid accidents between their navies.
But Greece later said it had not agreed to the talks, leading to accusations from Turkey that the EU country was shunning dialogue.
Greece and Cyprus have accused Turkey of breaching their sovereignty by drilling in their waters.
But Erdogan makes it clear that he would not compromise, saying: “Turkey is ready for any kind of sharing (of energy resources) as long as it is fair.”
Turkey on August 10 deployed the Oruc Reis research vessel and an escorting flotilla of warships to the waters between Cyprus and the Greek islands of Kastellorizo and Crete.
The vessel’s stay in the contested waters has been extended three times.
Greece responded by staging naval exercises with several EU allies and the United Arab Emirates, not far from smaller ones Turkey conducted between Cyprus and Crete last week.
— AFP
Demonstrators begin gathering for weekly anti-Netanyahu protests at sites across Israel
Demonstrators begin gathering at highway overpasses and junctions across the country for the weekly protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Protests are also to be held outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, which has been the center of the demonstrations against Netanyahu, and near his private home in the coastal town of Caesarea.
השבוע ה-11 למחאת הדגלים השחורים: מפגינים על גשר ג’סר אזרקא
(צילום: מחאת הדגלים השחורים, אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/QI5x0aZvjb
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 5, 2020
