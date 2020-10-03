The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Police surprised by number of anti-PM protests despite law limiting them — TV
Police were surprised by the number of anti-Netanyahu protests held across Israel this evening, according to Channel 12 news.
With thousands taking part in the protests despite a controversial new law limiting protests, the network’s police correspondent Moshe Nussbaum says the legislation “seems to be having the opposite effect.”
Under the new law, protesters are forbidden from demonstrating more than one kilometer from their homes and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Trump was given oxygen before he was hospitalized — source
A person familiar with Donald Trump’s medical condition says the US president had been administered supplemental oxygen at the White House yesterday before he was hospitalized.
The person isn’t authorized to speak publicly and speaks to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The revelation follows a press conference by Trump’s doctors where they refused to confirm the president had been on oxygen following his COVID-19 diagnosis Thursday. The doctors would only say that Trump was not on oxygen at the hospital.
Doctors said Trump was doing well and his symptoms were subsiding. However, the person said the president’s condition had been “very concerning” but Trump has been improving since going to the hospital.
First Lady Melania Trump also has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home.
— AP
French academic Fariba Adelkhah temporarily released from Iranian prison, says lawyer
TEHRAN, Iran — French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah has been temporarily released from prison and is currently in Tehran with an electronic bracelet, her lawyer tells AFP.
Adelkhah “was released with an electronic bracelet. She is now with her family in Tehran,” attorney Saeed Dehghan says, adding that “we hope that this temporary release will become final.”
— AFP
IDF troops to stop assisting with lockdown enforcement after criticism
The military says it will be returning the soldiers it loaned to the Israel Police to assist in enforcing the national lockdown, following criticism that the troops were being used inefficiently and — in some cases — to break up political protests.
Instead, the police will be reinforced by border guards. The Israel Defense Forces will fill in for the Border Police in security missions in the West Bank.
— Judah Ari Gross
US Senate cancels work as lawmakers contract virus
Senate Republicans have canceled legislative work until October 19 as the coronavirus sweeps through their ranks and lawmakers increasingly call for comprehensive testing on Capitol Hill.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says in a statement that confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are still on.
One by one, US President Donald Trump and a series of GOP lawmakers have fallen ill with the virus that has killed more than 208,000 Americans.
Over the last week, many of the politicians who tested positive attended events at which few people wore masks and mingled in the halls and tunnels of the Capitol complex.
Just since yesterday morning, Trump, Senators Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced that they have tested positive.
The Senate was to reconvene this week ahead of its confirmation proceedings for Barrett. McConnell has said those hearings, scheduled to begin October 12, are “full steam ahead.”
— AP
150-200 anti-Netanyahu protesters rally outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem
Some 150-200 people are protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew media estimates.
The Prime Minister’s Residence has been the center of ongoing protests against Netanyahu over his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing 10,000 to 20,000 demonstrators each week. However, under new emergency regulations limiting demonstrations during the current coronavirus lockdown, the weekly rally at Netanyahu’s residence is now capped at 2,000 protesters, who must maintain socially distanced “pods” of 20 people.
Demonstrators are also barred from traveling more than one kilometer from their homes.
Police check addresses of Tel Aviv protesters to ensure they’re within 1 KM of their homes
Police are checking the addresses of protesters at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, as part of new emergency regulations barring Israelis from demonstrating over a kilometer from their homes.
Most of the protesters appear to maintain a distance from each other, though it isn’t clear they’re staying in “pods” of 20 people.
Meanwhile, a woman taking part in an anti-Netanyahu protest elsewhere in Tel Aviv was hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted.
מפגינה של הדגלים השחורים הותקפה סמוך לדיור מוגן בשכונת רמת החייל.
כנראה הגיע אדם ופגע ותקף אותה באמצעות זמבורה לפנים.
מפונה לבית החולים איכילוב pic.twitter.com/JvR3yVCApL
— Ben Netzer|בן נצר (@netzer_ben) October 3, 2020
46 coronavirus deaths, 5,063 new infections recorded in Israel over Shabbat
The Health Ministry reports 5,063 new coronavirus cases over Shabbat, raising the number of infections since the pandemic began to 263,983.
The ministry announces 46 more deaths, bringing the national toll to 1,679.
Of the 71,908 active cases, there are 839 people in serious condition, with 224 on ventilators. Another 317 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.
The Health Ministry says 59,731 tests were performed yesterday, 11.8 percent of which came back positive.
Apart from four countries with far smaller populations (Qatar, Bahrain, Aruba and French Guiana), Israel has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita of any country in the world, according to Worldometer data.
White House doctor says Trump doing ‘very well’ at hospital, doesn’t have a fever
BETHESDA, Maryland — US President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.
Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley says Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updates the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital this morning. Trump was admitted yesterday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
While Conley says the president is not currently on oxygen, he refuses to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning. He says that Trump’s symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion “are now resolving and improving.”
“He’s in exceptionally good spirits,” says another doctor, Sean Dooley.
— AP
Egypt unearths 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara pyramids
CAIRO — Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minster says archaeologists have unearthed dozens of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.
Khalid el-Anany says at least 59 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, were found that had been buried in three wells more than 2,600 years ago.
“I consider this is the beginning of a big discovery,” el-Anany says, adding that there is an unknown number of coffins that have yet to be unearthed in the same area.
He speaks at a news conference at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara where the coffins were found. The sarcophagi have been displayed and one of them was opened before reporters to show the mummy inside. Several foreign diplomats attended the announcement ceremony.
The Saqqara plateau hosts at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920 BCE-2770 BCE) to the Coptic period (395-642).
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says initial studies show that the decorated coffins were made for priests, top officials and elites from the Pharaonic Late Period (664-525 BCE).
He says archaeologists also found a total of 28 statuettes of Ptah-Soker, the main god of the Saqqara necropolis, and a beautifully carved 35 cm tall bronze statuette of god Nefertum, inlaid with precious stones. The name of its owner, Priest Badi-Amun, is written on its base, he says.
— AP
Paris police launch probe into anti-Semitic graffiti at kosher restaurant
PARIS — An investigation has been opened after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in a kosher restaurant in the French capital, the Paris prosecutors’ office says.
A video posted on social media by the Union of Jewish Students of France shows the restaurant in the 19th district of Paris with anti-Semitic slogans and swastikas painted on the wall, broken windows and destroyed tables and chairs.
The probe was opened yesterday into “racist degradations,” the prosecutors say.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo condemns “with the utmost firmness this hateful act of anti-Semitic vandalism.” She expressed on Twitter her “full support” to the Jewish community. “We will not tolerate this,” she says.
Prime Minister Jean Castex also tweets his “solidarity with our Jewish compatriots,” saying he shares their “emotion and outrage.”
“The Republic will stand united against hatred and will fight against those who promote it,” he says.
French police registered 687 anti-Semitic acts last year, from vandalism to threats to physical attacks — a 27% rise from the year before. Reports of anti-Muslim and other racist acts also rose.
— AP
Weekly anti-Netanyahu rallies held across Israel after law limiting protests
Numerous anti-Netanyahu protests are held across Israel after the passage of legislation this week limiting demonstrations during the coronavirus lockdown.
The new emergency measures bar Israelis from traveling more than a kilometer from their homes to protest and require demonstrators to maintain socially distanced “capsules.” The approval of the restrictions effectively squelched the weekly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem over the premier’s indictment on graft charges and handling of the pandemic.
Along with smaller protests held throughout the country, a few hundred people rally at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square.
The Black Flags, one of the groups leading the protests against Netanyahu, accuses the government of obsessing over the demonstrations rather than focusing on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are silencing the public criticism… but we won’t give up our freedom to make our voices heard,” the group is quoted saying by the Walla news site.
comments