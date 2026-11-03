Presumed incoming US Congress member: Ending aid to Israel is not enough

Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is expected to win a US House seat in New York today, says that ending military aid to Israel is insufficient after US President Donald Trump said he plans to do so.

Chevalier, after casting her vote in New York City, says in a statement: “Ending military aid is not enough.”

“We need to end US taxpayer funding for Israel’s war crimes, a full arms embargo, and the Palestinian right of return,” she says.

The “right of return” is the call to open Israel to the millions of Palestinians claiming refugee status due to their ancestors’ displacement during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. Allowing in those millions would end Israel’s existence as a Jewish-majority state.

Chevalier is a member of the far-left Democratic Socialists of America and the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th Congressional District in upper Manhattan and part of the Bronx.

There is no credible challenger for the seat, meaning Chevalier is all but assured to win today’s election.

She is an anti-Zionist activist who attended a celebratory rally the day after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught.