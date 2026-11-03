No suspicious findings on Israeli-run cruise ship after bomb scare; passengers return onboard

A comprehensive search of an Israeli-operated cruise ship docked at the Greek island port of Syros found no suspicious findings after it earlier received a bomb threat, Hebrew media reports.

An unknown person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, according to Greek authorities, prompting the 940 passengers and 597 crew members to disembark while the search was conducted.

The Panama-flagged Crown Iris — operated by Israeli company Mano Maritime — had been due to sail back to Haifa.

The passengers and crew have been allowed back onboard, and the vessel is due to resume its voyage.

Reuters contributed to this report.