Protesters say police trying to ‘silence’ anti-Netanyahu rally with Jerusalem street closures

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel passes 1,000 as the Health Ministry reports 14 more fatalities over Shabbat.

The national death toll now stands at 1,007, according to ministry figures.

The ministry also reports 2,349 new infections, bringing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 128,768.

Of the 26,283 active cases, there are 439 people in serious condition, with 128 on ventilators. Another 132 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symptoms.

The Health Ministry says 31,601 tests were performed yesterday.