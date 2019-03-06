Radio station to cut back on Michael Jackson songs over sex assault claims

Much has been said of the Blue and White party’s hitherto murky policies on a range of national issues. The party led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid is now hoping to rectify that and is releasing its platform to the public.

Among the highlights: A promise that there will be no repeat of the 2005 unilateral Gaza Disengagement; a vow that far-reaching diplomatic decisions vis-a-vis the Palestinians will only be taken following a national referendum or with a special majority in the Knesset; a call for limited public transportation during the Sabbath; a promise to limit a prime minister’s time in office to three terms, or eight straight years.

The paltform is being released as a document with 24 sections touching on various areas of life including security, civil society, health, and economy.