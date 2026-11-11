Rafael unveils new long-range cruise missile with larger warhead and extended range

Israel’s Rafael defense contractor unveils this morning a new long-range cruise missile, with a much larger warhead and an extended range compared to its predecessors.
The Super Ice missile is capable of carrying a 1,000-pound warhead, compatible with the Mark 83 bomb, and supports being launched from different platforms, including fighter jets, naval vessels, and ground-based launchers, “providing maximum operational flexibility,” according to the firm.
Previous cruise missiles developed by Rafael, including Ice Breaker and Sea Breaker, were capable of carrying 250lb warheads, with ranges of up to 300 kilometers.
Rafael does not disclose the range of Super Ice, but says it was “designed to address complex operational requirements and engage high-value strategic targets across challenging environments and extended operational ranges.”
“The missile incorporates advanced capabilities, including robust autonomous navigation, low-altitude terrain-following flight, all-weather operation and high-precision engagement of diverse targets,” the firm adds.
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