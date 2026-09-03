Red Cross says it facilitated return to Lebanon of man detained by Israel

A Lebanese man who had been held prisoner in Israel was released today, the first such handover since the outbreak of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war six months ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross and two Lebanese security officials say.

The man, identified as Malek Ghazi, was handed over to the Lebanese army via the ICRC, one of the Lebanese security officials says. The other official says they are anticipating the release of another prisoner. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Hebrew media reports earlier today said Israel is slated to return a total of five Lebanese prisoners to Lebanon today as a “goodwill gesture.”

A committee following up on the issue estimates that more than 30 people have been detained by Israel since its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah in 2024, and Lebanon last month demanded the release of a first batch of people during its most recent negotiations with Israel, a Lebanese official told AFP at the time.