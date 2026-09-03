Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Israel said set to return 5 prisoners to Lebanon today as a ‘goodwill gesture’

By Nava Freiberg, Nurit Yohanan and ToI Staff Today, 2:07 pm
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UNIFIL armored vehicles patrol on the entrance of the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura near the border with Israel on June 17, 2024. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)
UNIFIL armored vehicles patrol on the entrance of the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura near the border with Israel on June 17, 2024. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Israel is reportedly set to return five Lebanese prisoners to Lebanon today as a result of ongoing US-brokered talks between Jerusalem and Beirut.

Hebrew news outlets report that the move is considered a “goodwill gesture” by Israel amid the ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group. The next round of talks is scheduled for later this month in Rome.

An official told the Times of Israel last month that Israel and Lebanon were holding side negotiations on the identification and return of remains of Lebanese and Israeli Jews in exchange for Lebanese detainees.

The Saudi Al-Hadath news outlet reports that one of the citizens slated to be returned by Israel to Lebanon today is named as Malek Kamal Razi.

The report says the exchange is slated to take place through the Naqoura Crossing along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The purported move comes two days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem with US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who have been involved in the direct Israel-Lebanon talks mediated by Washington.

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