Report: Health Ministry tightens limit on public gatherings from 5K to 2K

The Israel Defense Forces has called up some 70 reservists from its Home Front Command who will assist in the creation of instructional materials regarding the coronavirus, the military says.

The IDF has also rolled out a series of harsher restrictions on soldiers in a bid to curb the spread of the disease within the military.

Handshaking has been forbidden, as have indoor gatherings of more than 120 people, unless permission has been given by a commanding officer.

Barracks and common areas that have been used by someone found to have contracted the disease must be completely disinfected before they can be used. If this is not possible for some reason, the room must be sealed off for 14 days.

Civilian visitors are barred from all IDF bases, including representatives from charity organizations and donors to military causes.

Civilian contractors and vendors are still permitted on military bases, but they must first fill out a statement confirming that they haven’t been abroad in the past 14 days or been in touch with a person who has contracted the virus.

Military attaches abroad are also banned from taking part in large public events.

Thus far, one IDF soldier has contracted the coronavirus. Some 2,240 soldiers are currently quarantined, most of them due to personal trips abroad. Several hundred have been released from the two-week isolation and returned to their units.

— Judah Ari Gross