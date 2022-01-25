Report: Israel to destroy West Bank hamlet Khan al-Ahmar, rebuild it 300 meters away

The West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar will reportedly soon be evacuated and rebuilt 300 meters (328 yards) away, in a solution to a longstanding standoff that has involved intense international pressure not to raze the village.

An upcoming High Court discussion on the matter in March is forcing the government to act, Channel 12 reports. The network says an emerging compromise will be to destroy the hamlet — currently deemed illegal by Israel — and quickly rebuild it nearby, on state land.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously gone back on plans to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar following heavy European pressure.