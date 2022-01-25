Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Report: Israel to destroy West Bank hamlet Khan al-Ahmar, rebuild it 300 meters away

25 January 2022, 8:27 pm Edit
Illustrative view of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank, on March 21, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Illustrative view of the Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank, on March 21, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The West Bank Bedouin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar will reportedly soon be evacuated and rebuilt 300 meters (328 yards) away, in a solution to a longstanding standoff that has involved intense international pressure not to raze the village.

An upcoming High Court discussion on the matter in March is forcing the government to act, Channel 12 reports. The network says an emerging compromise will be to destroy the hamlet — currently deemed illegal by Israel — and quickly rebuild it nearby, on state land.

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously gone back on plans to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar following heavy European pressure.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed